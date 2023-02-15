Naib Tehsildar arrested taking Rs 8,000 bribe

Dharamsala, February 14
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested Naib Tehsildar Pramod Kumar posted at Pukhri tehsil in Chamba district on the charges.
Balbir Thakur, SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, in a press note issued here, said that complainant Kanhiya Ram, a resident of Kahlo village in Pukhri tehsil of Chamba district, had alleged that the Naib Tehsildar was demanding Rs 8,000 as bribe from him for entering the mutation of his land. He alleged that Pramod Kumar was delaying entering the mutation of his land without any valid reason.
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, on receiving complaint from Kanhiya Ram, laid a trap and arrested the Naib Tehsildar while accepting Rs 8000 as bribe from the complainant at his residence in Pukhri.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the Naib Tehsildar, the SP said.
