Naib Tehsildars, other revenue staff yet to reply to notices over mass leave

Around four weeks after the controversial episode of collective leave granted to all revenue staff of Majra sub-tehsil in Sirmaur district surfaced, uncertainty over the matter continues as the officials concerned have not submitted formal replies though the administration has issued them show-cause notices.

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The case had earlier triggered widespread outrage after it came to light that a Naib Tehsildar and several staff members had proceeded on leave on different pretexts, while official records showed the officer on medical leave. The controversy intensified when photographs and videos surfaced on social media showing the group vacationing together in Jaisalmer, contradicting their stated reasons for absence. The incident had brought the work at the Majra sub-tehsil office to a standstill, leaving rural people without access to essential services.

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The SDM, Paonta Sahib, Gunjeet Singh Cheema, had issued show-cause notices to Naib Tehsildar Inder Kumar and all other staff members, who reportedly accompanied him, seeking explanations within a stipulated time. A notice was also issued to Ravindra Sisodia, Naib Tehsildar, Paonta Sahib, who was also holding the additional charge of Majra sub-tehsil during Inder Kumar’s leave period. The notice sought a clarification on how the entire revenue staff of Majra sub-tehsil was granted leave simultaneously, raising concerns over administrative oversight and the process through which such leave approvals were granted.

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However, no official, who either proceeded on leave or the one responsible for administrative supervision, has submitted any formal response, triggering concern in the administrative circles over delay and apparent non-compliance.

Meanwhile, the issue was taken up during the recent four-day visit of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to Sirmaur district. It had been widely expected that the matter would be taken up during departmental review meetings but no discussion took place.

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The continued silence has intensified speculation at both administrative and local levels. Questions are being raised over whether the delay is procedural or indicative of an attempt to downplay the issue.

The SDM said reminder notices had been sent to the officials concerned. He added no explanation had been received so far and further action would depend on their responses.