Nails hammered into chinar trees for Xmas decorations, plaint filed

Sameer Singh

Shimla, December 23

A former Deputy Mayor of Shimla has taken exception to the hammering of nails into full-grown chinar trees on The Ridge in Shimla. This was done to decorate the area for Christmas and New Year. He, along with a former MC councillor, have filed a complaint with the police, demanding an FIR against those responsible for the act.

Former Deputy Mayor Tikender Singh Panwar, in the complaint filed with Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi, stated, “I request you to consider this application as an FIR against the said contractor who has drawn penal provisions of the MC Act and violated the Tree Authority Guidelines. We are attaching a few videos, photos and news links of the chinar trees that have been nailed by some contractor on The Ridge, Shimla.”

HC order against it There is an explicit order stating that no nails can be used on trees in Shimla. The contractor has not just wrapped the trees with some plastic material but also used thousands of nails on the pristine chinar and other sensitive trees on The Ridge and The Mall, Shimla. —Tikender S Panwar, Ex-deputy mayor, Shimla

He stated, “There is also an order of the Hon’ble High Court in this regard. There is an explicit order stating that no nails can be used on trees in Shimla. The said contractor has not just wrapped the trees with some plastic material but also used thousands of nails on the pristine chinar and other sensitive trees on The Ridge and Mall, Shimla.”

Maala Singh, a former councillor, too denounced the move, saying, “Stop nailing these chinar trees on The Ridge.” They have given a call to residents to protest the illegal activity and remove these nails from the trees.

“Having served this town for five years as elected Deputy Mayor and councillor from Jakhu, we know that this act of the contractor draws penal provisions and he must be taken to task. Please treat this as a first information report and ensure that the contractor is properly indicted,” the duo wrote in their complaint to the Police Department.

Mayor Surinder Chauhan said, “These have been used on trees as a temporary measure for the Winter Carnival and were to be removed after the New Year celebrations are over. But, we have asked the contractor to remove these nails from the trees now.”

Later in the day, Forest Department staff were seen getting these nails removed from the trees.

