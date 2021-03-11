Naked electricity wires in Palampur cause for concern

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 5

Naked electricity wires in Palampur town have made residents to fear for their lives. They claim that the authorities concerned are aware of the issue, but no steps have been taken to avert the threat. Even in the congested market areas of Gugghar, Maranda, Tanda Rajpur and the Palampur bypass, these uncovered wires can been seen hanging from electricity poles and transformers. At many places, even wire joints alongside roads are uncovered. The residents say that an accident can happen if a vehicle hits any of these electricity poles.

Kuldip Sood, a resident of Ward number 3, says that he has repeatedly requested Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) to install insulated wires near his house, but to no avail.

Another resident Rakesh Kumar says that many a time, sparking occurs on uncovered transformers and wires, putting the lives of passersby in danger. Anil Dhiman, Assistant Engineer of HPSEBL, Palampur, says necessary steps are being initiated and he will personally look into the matter and get all such wires covered within a week.