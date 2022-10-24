Nalagarh civic body’s fate hangs in balance

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 23

The fate of the president of the Nalagarh civic body, against whom a no-confidence motion has been moved by five councillors, now dependents on the Election Commission (EC).

The civic body was bearing the brunt of revolt in the BJP cadres as a rebel KL Thakur has filed his nomination against the official nominee Lakhwinder Rana.

The president of the civic body Reena Sharma, who is considered close to KL Thakur, is the first casualty of this revolt. Whether the EC will permit to move this motion remains to be seen but it has vertically divided the BJP cadre in Nalagarh civic body.

Kritika Kulhari, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, said, “ A no-confidence motion signed by five councilors -Vandana Bansal, Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Alka Verma, Amrinder Singh Bhinder and Sahar Sharma- was received yesterday.”

“Since the model code of conduct was enforced in view of the Assembly polls, it will be referred to the Election Commission and based on their guidance further step would be undertaken.”

Sanjeev Bhardwaj, a councillor from ward number four, who was among those who had signed the no-confidence motion, said, “The civic body president Reena Sharma, is supported by KL Thakur, and we have moved this no-confidence motion against her in support of the sitting MLA Lakhwinder Rana.”

Bhardwaj also claimed that they had the support of the vice president too who was abroad. He said they were awaiting DC’s directions to proceed further.

There were nine members in the Nalagarh civic body.

