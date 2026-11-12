Nalagarh firing accused held from Kharar

The victim, Mohammad Aslam, alias Ballu, was allegedly shot by his neighbour following a property dispute on the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road on Tuesday morning. The accused allegedly fired three shots at Aslam before fleeing the spot, leaving him critically injured. Two bullets hit him in the stomach and one in the leg.

The incident triggered panic in the area, with residents expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the industrial town.

Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the police acted swiftly and arrested Sahil, a resident of Nalagarh, from Kharar within five hours of the FIR being registered. Aslam, son of Ghulam Rasool and a resident of Ward No. 7, Nalagarh, sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

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Following the incident, the SP visited the crime spot and constituted specialised police teams to track down the accused. A team from the Nalagarh police station subsequently traced and arrested him in Kharar.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. The police said a detailed investigation was underway to establish the sequence of events and trace the firearm.