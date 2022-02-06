Nalagarh lad to be trained in Bhopal

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 5

Kartik Dhiman, a Class X student, has achieved his dream of opting for sports as a career with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) selecting him for training at Bhopal.

Despite his immense passion for badminton, Kartik had to forgo his dream as his father lost his job during the pandemic in 2020. He was compelled to leave the sport and drop out of Class IX. He worked in a utensil shop to help the family make both ends meet.

Nalagarh SDM Mahendra Pal, who learnt about this badminton prodigy, decided to help Kartik and got him enrolled in a school. “Looking at the talent which Kartik exhibited in local, district as well as state-level tournaments, I decided to hone his talent and get him a berth in the SAI. He has represented the state six times, where he stood runner-up once,” Pal said.

Kartik re-started playing badminton after a gap of four months in 2020 and the SDM provided him the due guidance on how to proceed further. Pal has been encouraging the youth to take to various sports to keep them away from drugs in the subdivision.

The SDM provided Kartik all facilities to sharpen his skills, besides making sure his fee was waived by the school. Five badminton courts have been prepared under his guidance in the subdivision.

Kartik was selected through rigorous criteria, where he outperformed other competitors. His selection would now provide him professional training and guidance. Thanking the SDM, Kartik said this was a valuable opportunity provided to him and he would do his best to succeed.

Kartik started playing badminton about five years ago when he randomly saw people playing the sport in a park. It was here that he received his first lessons in the game. His father has now picked up a job at Una and Kartik hopes to support his family soon by making a mark as a shuttler.