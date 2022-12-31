Nalagarh MC president loses no-trust vote

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 30

Nalagarh Municipal Council (MC) chief Reena Sharma was removed from her post after five of the nine councillors moved a no-confidence motion against her and she failed to prove her majority today.

Reena abstained from voting. She is considered to be a loyalist of Independent MLA KL Thakur.

The councillors — Vandana Bansal of Ward No. 2, Sanjeev Bhardwaj from Ward No. 4, Alka Verma from Ward No. 5, Amrinder Singh Bhinder from Ward No. 7 and Sahar Sharma from Ward No. 8 — moved the no-confidence motion in the presence of Nalagarh SDM Mahinder Pal.

“Reena could not prove her majority. Five of the nine councillors successfully moved a no-confidence motion against her today. Three councillors — Mahesh Sharma, Shalini and president Reena Sharma — abstained from voting, while one is abroad.

A report will be sent to the DC about the proceedings, following which a date would be notified by the senior officials for holding the election for the next president, said the SDM.

Reena bore the brunt of a revolt within the BJP as Thakur chose to contest the Assembly poll as an Independent after the BJP ticket was given to Lakhwinder Rana. The five councillors who supported Rana ousted Reena after expressing lack of confidence in her working.