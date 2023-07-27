Nalagarh Municipal Council gets new president

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 26

Alka Verma was elected unopposed as the new president of the Nalagarh Municipal Council (MC) here today. The post had been lying vacant since December, when the incumbent president, Reena Sharma, had lost the no-confidence motion.

This is Alka’s third tenure as the council president. The game tilted in her favour with the intervention of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Local leaders, including Independent MLA KL Thakur and Congress leader Hardeep Bawa, claimed credit for the development.

All nine councillors and MLA KL Thakur were present in the House for the president’s election.

A no-confidence letter against Reena Sharma, signed by five councilors — Vandana Bansal, Sanjeev Bhardwaj, Alka Verma, Amrinder Singh Bhinder and Sahar Sharma — was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner in October last year.

#Nalagarh #Solan