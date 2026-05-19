icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nalagarh residents protest against waste management plant

Nalagarh residents protest against waste management plant

Strap: Demand its immediate closure

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 10:07 PM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers apprising officials about pollution from the waste management plant at Dhabota village.
Advertisement

Demanding the immediate closure of a solid waste management plant at Dhabota village in Nalagarh, local residents, including a large number of women, staged a massive protest on Tuesday. The villagers’ agitation entered its second day today.

Advertisement

The agitators accused the plant management and officials of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) of completely overlooking their genuine environmental and health concerns.

Advertisement

Protesters raised slogans against local MLA Hardeep Bawa, the ruling Congress government, the BJP and HPSPCB officials. Local women asserted that the plant had become a major health hazard, spreading filth into a nearby sports ground where local youth gather. “It has also become a breeding ground for insects that swarm our village, making life miserable and triggering severe health issues,” they said.

Advertisement

Managed by Shivalik Solid Waste Management Limited, the facility has been treating, disposing of and storing hazardous industrial waste at the site since 2007.

While the police and administrative officials rushed to the spot, they initially failed to pacify the protestors, who remained adamant about closing the plant.

Advertisement

The agitation intensified today when villagers pitched tents outside the plant gates. To defuse the situation, MLA Hardeep Bawa, former MLA Lakhwinder Rana, Nalagarh SDM Narender Ahluwalia, police officials and HPSPCB officials, including Atul Parmar, arrived at the spot to hear the public’s grievances.

Braving sweltering heat of over 40°C, the unyielding villagers marched nearly 1.5 km to show officials areas where stinking, untreated water had leaked from pipes and was percolating into the groundwater. Terming it a gross negligence by the plant management, residents reiterated their demand for immediate closure. The pungent odour emanating from the plant was so unbearable that officials and politicians were forced to cover their faces.

Following the inspection, the HPSPCB staff collected water samples from various sites to test whether industrial effluent was being treated appropriately. Later, senior officials held a high-level meeting at Nalagarh to chalk out a solution, as villagers vowed to continue their round-the-clock agitation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts