Nalagarh school adjudged best for third time in row

Solan, October 28
Nalagarh-based Doon Valley Public School has bagged the top rank in the state in the best co-educational day ranking by Educational World. The school has topped for the third consecutive time.
It has also been ranked fourth rank in the Best School to Work within India category. The school management comprising chairperson Anoop Sharma, managing director (MD) Rajiv Sharma and principal Devendera Mahal received the award at a ceremony held in Delhi recently.
Education World ranks the schools after conducting a survey on 14 parameters of excellence like academic reputation, co-curricular activities, sports, infrastructure, leadership and value for money among others.
The school management congratulated the entire team for this achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...