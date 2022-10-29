Nalagarh school adjudged best for third time in row

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 28

Nalagarh-based Doon Valley Public School has bagged the top rank in the state in the best co-educational day ranking by Educational World. The school has topped for the third consecutive time.

It has also been ranked fourth rank in the Best School to Work within India category. The school management comprising chairperson Anoop Sharma, managing director (MD) Rajiv Sharma and principal Devendera Mahal received the award at a ceremony held in Delhi recently.

Education World ranks the schools after conducting a survey on 14 parameters of excellence like academic reputation, co-curricular activities, sports, infrastructure, leadership and value for money among others.

The school management congratulated the entire team for this achievement.

