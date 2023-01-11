Nalagarh truckers increase freight rate

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 10

Nalagarh truck operators have increased the freight rate from 90 paise to Rs 1.50 per km after the state government increased the value added tax on diesel by Rs 3.

The new rate has become applicable from today and this has further increased the freight rate of trucks operating under the Nalagarh Truck Operators Union in the state’s industrial hub of Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh.

It is Asia’s largest truck union has about 10,000 trucks under its fleet. The six-wheel trucks will see a freight increase of 90 paise per km while the 10-wheel trucks will see a freight increase of Rs 1.50 per km.

As per a memorandum of understanding between the Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Industries Association and the transporters, every Re 1 increase in the price of fuel leads to 30 paise increase for a 6-wheeler and 50 paise increase for 12-wheel vehicle.

Even as the Adani Cement management is battling the issue of lowering freight rate with the truckers operating at its two plants at Barmana and Darlaghat, the recent increase in the rate of diesel can offset their plans.

The state government has authorized Himachal Consultancy Organisation to work out the freight rate for the two cement plants of Adani Cement management on the basis of 11 components which affect the freight rate.

Principal Secretary Transport has fixed January 12 for the next meeting to ponder over the rates finalised by HIMCON as well as those worked out by the transporters and the Adani Cement management.

Transporters stop MLA’s vehicle

Transporters on Tuesday stopped the vehicle of Independent MLA Hoshiyar Singh at Darlaghat (Solan) in protest against his alleged anti-transporter remarks

Questioned by transporters, the MLA clarified that his recent remarks pertained to only those elements who brought disrepute to the transporters

He promised to support their stand on the existing freight of Rs 10.58 per tonne per km and offered to intervene between them and the Adani Cement management to resolve the 27-day-old stalemate

The Adani management unilaterally closed the Darlaghat and Barmana cement plants on December 15

#Nalagarh #solan