Nalin Kohli: Congress fake promises vs BJP governance

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

“It is the double engine government of the BJP versus double nepotism of the Congress,” said BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli while addressing mediapersons here today.

On the one side is the model of fake promises of the Congress and on the other is the government of service, respect and dedication of the BJP, he said and added that only the BJP could give a government of clean, clear and decisive leadership.

The Centre had given the special status to Himachal Pradesh, under which it bore 90 per cent expendiure in each project and 10 per cent by the state government, he said and added that this had accelerated the pace of development in hilly states like Himachal.

The double engine government had set new records of development and catered to all sections of society while the Congress was sitting on the custom that the government changed after every 5 years.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla