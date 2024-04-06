Nalwar fair kicks off with shobha yatra

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 5

The six-day Nalwar fair, to be celebrated from April 4 to April 9, was formally inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon at Dharampur in Mandi district yesterday.

Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon being honoured at the inauguration of the Nalwar fair at Dharampur in Mandi. Tribune Photos: Jai Kumar

‘Basis of culture’ Fairs and festivals are the basis of our ancient culture and lifestyle. New energy, joy, and enthusiasm are transmitted through these folk festivals. — Rakhil Kahlon , Divisional Commissioner, Mandi

After the deities were worshipped at Sheetala Mata Temple, a grand shobha yatra of 22 local deities — led by deity Baba Kamalahiya and Sheetala Mata — was taken out.

Mandi Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon participated in the turban ceremony at Sheetala Mata Temple and joined the procession. The grand procession started from the temple and reached the Dharampur fairground.

Kahlon formally inaugurated the fair by hoisting the flag after lighting the lamp at the fairground.

Fair Committee Chairman and SDM Dharampur Joginder Patial welcomed the chief guest and honoured her by presenting a shawl, cap and a memento.

Giving detailed information about the organisation of the fair, the SDM said various women’s sports competitions — including wrestling contests — would be organised during the fair till April 8, and five cultural evenings would also be organised.

The Divisional Commissioner congratulated residents on this occasion and said, “Fairs and festivals are the basis of our ancient culture and lifestyle. New energy, joy, and enthusiasm are transmitted through these folk festivals.”

Organising fairs not only strengthened the feeling of mutual brotherhood, but also made an important contribution in strengthening communal harmony and preserving cultural heritage, she added.

She said, “The arrival and reconciliation of deities during the fair strengthens our ancient deity culture. At the same time, our new generation also gets the opportunity to understand and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the country.”

Kahlon asked all voters of the region to vote enthusiastically in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that the democratic system of the country could be strengthened. She also urged those who were yet to get a Voter ID card made to do so that 100 per cent voting could be ensured during the elections.

Dharampur Tehsildar Daulat Ram Thakur; Sandhol Tehsildar Oshin Sharma; PWD Superintending Engineer Pramod Kashyap; Dharampur Naib Tehsildar Shashi Pal; BDO Vivek Guleria; Food and Supplies Department Inspector Desh Raj Thakur, Dharampur gram panchayat pradhan Jyoti Thakur and representatives of various panchayats, officials of departments, employees and other dignitaries were present at the fair.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi