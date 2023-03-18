Nalwari fair begins at Bilaspur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 17

Mandi Divisional Commissioner Rakhil Kahlon inaugurated the 134th edition of the state-level Nalwari fair at Bilaspur today.

She offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan temple and then took part in a religious procession. She also inaugurated exhibitions set up by various departments on the fair ground.

Extending greetings to the people of Bilaspur district, Kahlon said fairs and festivals showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the state. “These festivals signify important seasonal, historical and traditional events,” she added.

King Anand Chand of erstwhile Bilaspur state is believed to have started the fair. It is organised on the onset of harvesting and cultivation season. People buy or exchange their pair of oxen for the next crop. Thousands of people throng the fair to see best pairs of oxen that are brought here from Punjab and Haryana.