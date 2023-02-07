Nalwari fair from March 17 to 23

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 6

The state-level Nalwari fair will be held from March 17 to 23 at Luhanu Ground in Bilaspur. DC Pankaj Rai said this at a meeting of the Nalwari Fair Organising Committee at Bilaspur today. He urged people to take part in the fair, which plays a role in the conservation of folk culture of the Kehloor area.