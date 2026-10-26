Nand Nala bridge on Pong Lake backwaters nears completion

Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur today visited Nandpur-1 and Nandpur-2 panchayats to review the ongoing construction of the Nand Nala bridge, considered a lifeline for over 50,000 people across 10 panchayats.

A large number of residents gathered to welcome the MLA and express gratitude for her sustained efforts to revive the project, which had remained uncertain for over four years. If work progresses as scheduled, the bridge over the Pong Dam backwaters is expected to be completed by mid-April 2027.

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The visit brought another reason for cheer, with the road stretch from Guler to Barial via Nandpur, running along the Pong Lake, receiving widening and a fresh top layer. The improvement is significant for a region inhabited largely by Pong Dam oustees, which has faced prolonged neglect since the displacement of residents following the dam’s construction in the 1960s and early 1970s.

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Residents gathered in large numbers to thank the MLA, expressing hope that their long-pending concerns would finally receive due attention. The bridge and road improvements are expected to ease connectivity and provide a major boost to daily life across the affected panchayats.