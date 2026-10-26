DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nand Nala bridge on Pong Lake backwaters nears completion

Nand Nala bridge on Pong Lake backwaters nears completion

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur and Nandpur residents gather at the Nand Nala bridge construction site on Sunday.
Advertisement

Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur today visited Nandpur-1 and Nandpur-2 panchayats to review the ongoing construction of the Nand Nala bridge, considered a lifeline for over 50,000 people across 10 panchayats.

A large number of residents gathered to welcome the MLA and express gratitude for her sustained efforts to revive the project, which had remained uncertain for over four years. If work progresses as scheduled, the bridge over the Pong Dam backwaters is expected to be completed by mid-April 2027.

Advertisement

The visit brought another reason for cheer, with the road stretch from Guler to Barial via Nandpur, running along the Pong Lake, receiving widening and a fresh top layer. The improvement is significant for a region inhabited largely by Pong Dam oustees, which has faced prolonged neglect since the displacement of residents following the dam’s construction in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Advertisement

Residents gathered in large numbers to thank the MLA, expressing hope that their long-pending concerns would finally receive due attention. The bridge and road improvements are expected to ease connectivity and provide a major boost to daily life across the affected panchayats.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts