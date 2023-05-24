Nangal Chowk area to be excluded from sanctuary limits

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said at a meeting here that the Nagrota Bagwan beautification project encompasses the beautification of the old bus stand, Gandhi Ground, Mata Narda Sharda Temple, Matour Garden and Baroh.

He said, “Nangal Chowk area near the Pong Dam, which is known for its relatively shallow waters, will be excluded from the wildlife sanctuary jurisdiction to facilitate the development of a day tourism hub. Various facilities such as hot air ballooning, jetty, angling points, angler huts and paddle boats and an amusement park with activities like paintball and rock climbing will be provided at the tourism hub.”

Sukhu also discussed the plan for a zoological park at Bankhandi in the Dehra Assembly segment. He reviewed the work on under-construction Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in each Assembly segment.