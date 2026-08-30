Narcotics bureau seizes truck with 66 lakh psychotropic tablets on Baddi-Siswan route; driver held

In a major regulatory action, a team of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) busted a major pharmaceutical drug diversion, sale and distribution racket by seizing 66,79,980 psychotropic tablets under ‘Operation Vajra 2.0’ on the Baddi-Siswan route in the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh corridor in the late hours on Friday.

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The seizure comprised 59,08,100 Alprazolam tablets, 7,47,780 Tramadol tablets, 23,700 Nitrazepam tablets and 400 Clonazepam tablets which were being transported in a truck without the requisite licence.

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“The truck used for transporting the consignment has also been seized, besides the arrest of one person,” confided officials of the CBN.

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According to CBN officials, the operation was launched by its Madhya Pradesh unit based on credible intelligent inputs by its Neemuch unit on August 27 and August 28.

A special team maintained an overnight vigil on the Chandigarh-Baddi route before intercepting a suspicious truck bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

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The vehicle and its driver were taken to a secure location where a thorough search of the truck led to the recovery of 120 cartons in which the drugs were concealed.

A scrutiny of the seized drugs revealed that batch numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates of several drug cartons had reportedly been erased from a large number of blister strips and boxes.

The absence of valid invoices, licence, etc. raises suspicion about the diversion of the psychotropic drugs to unauthorised markets.

This large-scale seizure, which comes three days after the state authorities seized a huge cache of psychotropic drugs in Baddi, raises questions over the manufacturing practices of the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh drug hub, acclaimed to manufacture every third drug in the national market.