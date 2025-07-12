DT
Narrow escape for 15 students as bus falls into ditch in Himachal's Una  

Narrow escape for 15 students as bus falls into ditch in Himachal's Una  

Bus ended up in a ditch due to the caving-in of a culvert constructed on the main road, say officials
PTI
Una (HP), Updated At : 04:18 PM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
About 15 school-going students had a narrow escape when the bus they were travelling in fell into a ditch on the main road near Samoor village in Himachal's Una district on Saturday, officials said.

Upon hearing the children's screams, locals quickly came to their rescue. After ensuring the students were safe, they arranged for other vehicles to take the students home.

The bus ended up in a ditch due to the caving-in of a culvert constructed on the main road, officials said.

After getting reports about the incident, authorities swung into action and gathered information from the locals, the students and the bus crew.

No child was injured in this accident, police said, adding that the cause of the culvert's collapse will be probed.

The Una Police has registered a case in the matter and further investigation is underway.

