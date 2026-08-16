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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Narrow escape for 2 families as huge tree falls on houses, shops in Thakurdwara

Narrow escape for 2 families as huge tree falls on houses, shops in Thakurdwara

Residents said the incident had once again exposed the danger posed by old and vulnerable trees in the Palampur region

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 03:48 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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The residents have urged the administration, Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, PWD and other concerned agencies to conduct a comprehensive survey of dangerous trees. Tribune photo
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Two families had a narrow escape when a massive tree fell on a building at Thakurdwara, about five kilometres from Palampur, in the early hours of Sunday — causing damaged to houses, shops and vehicles parked in the vicinity.

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Power transmission lines were also hit, thereby disrupting electricity supply in the area.

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Fortunately, no loss of life was reported and all members of the two families escaped unhurt. The incident, however, created panic among residents in the locality.

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Soon after receiving information, local authorities reached the spot and launched relief and restoration operations. Personnel engaged in the restoration work cleared the uprooted tree and assessed the damage caused to the affected properties.

The incident also disrupted traffic on the Palampur-Hamirpur highway, one of the important road links in the area. The fallen tree blocked the road, resulting in traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters. Public Works Department workers were pressed into service and removed the tree from the highway, following which vehicular movement was restored.

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Residents said the incident had once again exposed the danger posed by old and vulnerable trees in the Palampur region. They claimed that dozens of trees in and around the town had outlived their natural lifespan and were standing dangerously close to residential buildings, shops, roads and power infrastructure.

According to residents, several such trees have become potential hazards, particularly during the monsoon when strong winds and heavy rainfall increase the possibility of trees being uprooted or branches breaking off. They said the authorities should not wait for a tragedy before taking preventive action.

The residents have urged the administration, Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, PWD and other concerned agencies to conduct a comprehensive survey of dangerous trees in populated areas and along major roads. They demanded that trees identified as posing an imminent threat to human life and property be removed or appropriately treated after following the prescribed procedure.

The latest incident has also raised questions about the monitoring of potentially hazardous trees in and around Palampur. Residents said timely action could prevent damage to property and, more importantly, save lives.

They appealed to the administration to take immediate steps to identify and remove dangerous trees before the region witnesses another serious incident.

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