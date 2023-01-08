Narrow escape for bus passengers

Our Correspondent

Kullu, January 7

A major tragedy was averted as a luxury tourist bus carrying passengers from Delhi to Manali skidded and got stuck on the edge of the road along the Beas near the Bhootnath bridge on the Kullu bypass here this morning.

The bus reportedly went off road after the driver lost control over the wheel. However, no one was injured in the incident. No police complaint or case has been registered.