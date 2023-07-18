Narrow escape for JCB driver clearing Manali highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 17

The Chandigarh-Manali highway was blocked to traffic between Mandi and Kullu at 6 Mile in Mandi district today due to a massive landslide in the area.

A JCB machine driver and a few labourers had a narrow escape when big boulders rolled down from the hillside at the JCB machine.

The JCB machine driver jumped and ran away in time along with other labourers, who were engaged in widening the road.

Due to the rain disaster last week, the road has been damaged at 6 Mile badly. The National Highways Authority of India had restored it to traffic on Saturday but the road was narrow at 6 Mile.

Today, the National Highways Authority of India deployed its workforce and machinery at 6 Mile for the widening this road stretch when this landslide occurred.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mandi Sagar Chander said that luckily no one was injured in the incident. He said that restoration work of the highway was under progress at 6 Mile and is expected to be completed by late evening.

