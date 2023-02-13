Narrow escape for MLA in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 12

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur had a narrow escape on the Shimla-Dehradun highway today, when a huge tree suddenly fell on his vehicle near Dehradun.

Thakur was travelling to Dehradun from Shimla in connection with some office-related work.

The state legislator said he escaped unhurt along with his driver but his vehicle was damaged in this accident. The MLA said that soon after the mishap, nearby people rushed to the spot to rescue them safely out of the vehicle.

“I am thankful to God for saving us in this incident,” the MLA added.