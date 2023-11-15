Narrow escape for private bus passengers at Solan bypass

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 14

Passengers of a private bus had a close shave when four of its rear tyres suddenly loosened and fell apart, forcing the driver to abruptly halt the bus in front of DAV School at the Solan bypass this morning.

The sudden incident left the passengers in shock who managed to safely get down from the bus. Two cranes were requisitioned to lift the bus and fit new tyres in the rear which took a while.

The bus stopped right in middle of the road which created traffic hassles. The traffic police rushed to the spot to streamline the flow of traffic.

While the mishap reflects the lack of maintenance of the private bus, no formal complaint was filed with the police, Solan SP Gaurav Singh informed.

#Solan