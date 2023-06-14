Narrow escape for trucker

Palampur, June 13
A truck driver and his co-driver had a narrow escape after the front portion of their vehicle caught fire on coming in contact with a high-tension electricity wire at Ram Chowk on the Palampur-Dharamsala road this afternoon. The truck was on way to Delhi carrying household goods of an Army officer. Two fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire.
