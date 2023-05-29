Narrow road irks commuters

The road leading to Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla is very narrow. It is particularly difficult for people coming from outside the state to drive on this narrow stretch and reach the hotel. The department concerned should take note of the matter and examine if the road can be widened for the convenience of commuters. Samriti, Chandigarh

Monkey menace in Shimla

IT has become unsafe for children to be outside their homes due to the monkey menace in Shimla. A monkey lunged at a five-year-old child, who was eating ice cream, on Saturday. While the child escaped unhurt in this case, it highlighted the risk monkeys can pose to children, especially if they are alone. The administration should take immediate measures to curb the monkey menace in the city. Kartik, Shimla

Stray animals attack pedestrians

There have been several incidents of stray animals attacking pedestrians in the Vikasnagar area of Shimla. The authorities should rehabilitate these animals at the earliest. Ragini, Vikasnagar

