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Home / Himachal Pradesh / National anthem row: BJP to move privilege motion against Himachal CM Sukhu

National anthem row: BJP to move privilege motion against Himachal CM Sukhu

Revenue Minister says BJP legislators had indeed shown disrespect to national anthem and were now trying to exploit the fact that cameras do not capture all members of the House at all times

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:56 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes the guard of honor during the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the BJP would move a privilege motion against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over his alleged accusation that BJP members disrespected the national anthem. Thakur further said the party would file a criminal defamation case against the Chief Minister in the High Court.

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In response, Sukhu said he would also move a privilege motion against the BJP for making false statements.  

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The controversy erupted after the Chief Minister accused BJP legislators of showing disrespect to the national anthem during a recent Assembly session.

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Thakur said he and other BJP legislators had watched the video released by the Speaker on Tuesday to see if they had inadvertently made any mistake while singing the anthem. He claimed the footage showed that all BJP members had sung the anthem with due respect.

“The CM, however, falsely accused us of disrespecting the national anthem. The Congress even held protests at district headquarters accusing us of showing disrespect. We will move a privilege motion against the CM and also file a criminal defamation case in the High Court,” said Thakur.

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Responding to the BJP, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the BJP legislators had indeed shown disrespect to the national anthem and were now trying to exploit the fact that cameras do not capture all members of the House at all times.

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