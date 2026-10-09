National Changemaker Award for Hamirpur’s village pradhan

Lata Devi, pradhan of Baloh gram panchayat in Hamirpur district, was conferred with the National Changemaker 2026 Award at the second National Changemakers Meet held at Vadodara in Gujarat. As many as 51 changemakers from 28 states, who have been recognised for their impressive work across diverse fields, attended the meet. Lata Devi was among three panchayat pradhans selected from across the country, making her recognition particularly significant for Himachal Pradesh.

Lata Devi said that the India Foundation, Samanway Pratishthan in collaboration with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) and Conmat Heavy Industries Limited had instituted the award, co-powered by ChargeZone. She added that she was committed to the welfare, development and uplift of weaker sections of society in her panchayat. Lata Devi was elected the pradhan of Baloh panchayat for the second time consecutively.

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She said that Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and former Union Cabinet Minister Suresh Prabhu addressed the changemakers virtually while Dr Ajay Ranka, Chairman and Managing Director of Zydex Group, presided over the valedictory session.

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Meanwhile, Baloh village celebrated the honour conferred upon Lata Devi, highlighting her work in the panchayat and the growing role of women-led grassroots governance in driving change in villages on a national platform.