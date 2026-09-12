National conference on GST rationalisation held at NIT

The National Conference ‘GROWTH-2026’ on GST Rationalisation concluded at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here today.

Prof HM Suryawanshi, Director, NIT, said that the national programme on GST 2.0 was conducted over two days from September 9. It featured expert panel discussions, round-table interactions, knowledge-sharing sessions and outreach programmes with schools and colleges to enhance awareness and understanding of emerging GST reforms. He was addressing delegates on the concluding day of the event. The conference witnessed the participation of faculty members, researchers, delegates and paper presenters from premier institutes, including IITs, IIMs, NITs, IIITs and several reputed universities and institutions from different parts of the country.

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Prof Suryawanshi said over 100 research papers were received and 12 technical sessions were conducted, covering various dimensions of GST rationalisation, sectoral development and economic transformation. He said the event provided a platform for researchers, academicians and practitioners to exchange ideas and deliberate upon emerging opportunities and challenges associated with GST 2.0. The Department of Management Studies of NIT organised the event in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

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Dr Archana Santosh Nanoty, Registrar, NIT; Prof Santosh Rangnekar of IIT Roorkee; and Er Anupam Thakur (HAS), Registrar of Himachal Pradesh Technical University, also delivered keynote addresses.