National conference on women in police concludes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

Increase in the number of women in police would make a better society, reduce crime against women and change the mindset. This was the crux of the two-day 10th National Conference of Women in Police that concluded here today with deliberations on gender specific requirements, especially uniform, service conditions and measures to enhance work life.

Manjari Jaruhar, IPS (retd), one of the first female IPS officers of the country, shared her experience of how difficult it was for her to prove her worth in the police initially because of her gender. She expressed her satisfaction on how women in police today are increasingly taking up tasks which hitherto were considered exclusive male bastions.

Aparna Kumar, IG in UP, who scaled seven peaks including the Mt. Everest, underlined the importance of being optimistic, retrying and reworking after any failure while DGP Sanjay Kundu discussed various initiatives taken by Himachal Police towards women safety.

Infrastructure in police from uniforms, body gear and washrooms has been designed as per the male parameters. Despite having provisions for gender budgeting, women officials are deprived of basic gender specific requirements, said ADGP state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau Satwant Atwal Trivedi and emphasised that women in police should be vocal.

Speaking during the technical sessions, ADGP, Training, Madhya Pradesh Anuradha Shankar pointed out that colonial methods in terms of infrastructure and uniform still dominate the Indian police and informed about the innovative women friendly steps taken up by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Sonal Chandra (2008 batch IPS of Tamil Nadu cadre) enlightened the delegates about the committees for prevention of sexual harassment cases against women at work place. Best practices and interventions were also shared.

The delegates felt that women are better endowed with traits like patience, empathy, tolerance and sacrifice to tackle crime against women and children. Their sizable numbers in police stations would go a long way in improving the image of police in society.

Police officials, who as parents have helped their children achieve accolades in various fields, also shared their experiences and in one voice advocated that children should be allowed to follow their own interests.

Women in police can play a vital role in women empowerment, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.