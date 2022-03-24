National Education Policy will make pupils cultured, independent, says minister

Govind Singh Thakur honours a student at Government Post Graduate College, Kullu.

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 23

Education is important for the intellectual, mental and social development of a person. It paves the way for building a civilised, cultured, strong and happy society by making a person an ideal citizen. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur stated this while addressing students at the annual prize distribution function of Government Postgraduate College here on Tuesday.

The minister said efforts were being made to implement the National Education Policy in letter and spirit. “The new education system will be able to make children cultured and self-dependent. The burden of books on small children will end. Physical development through sports will be ensured along with studies,” he added.

He said the state government had given top priority to education to improve the lives of the youth and a more than 6 per cent budgetary provision had been made for education alone.

He said that English language would be taught from the very beginning. He added that the new education policy would end the so-called difference between government and private schools and the parents would like to send their children to government schools.

Thakur advised the students to stay away from drugs and channel their energies into creative work. He gave away medals, awards and certificates to students excelling in studies, sports and cultural activities. Anni MLA Kishori Lal Sagar and HPMC vice-president Ram Singh also expressed their views. Students mesmerised audience with a variety of cultural programmes.

