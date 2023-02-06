Shimla: National Health Mission staff seek regular jobs

Shimla, February 5
Members of the National Health Mission (NHM) Contractual Employees’ Association have demanded regularisation of their services.
In a press conference held here, association state president Satish Kumar said, “Over 1,700 NHM employees have been rendering their services for more than 24 years. Yet, successive governments in the state have not fulfilled our demand of introducing a permanent policy for the regularisation of jobs.”
Kumar said the 54 categories of NHM employees include staff nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, ANM consultants, AYUSH workers, block programme managers, accountants, drivers, community health officers, data entry operators, IEC (information, education and communication) officers and dentists.
He said the association had submitted a memorandum to the government at the district level via MLAs. The staff were assured that their demands would be considered but no steps have been taken so far.
“We will be left with no alternative, but to launch an agitation if concrete steps were not taken to fulfil our demands,” he said.
