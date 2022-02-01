National Health Mission staff seek regular jobs, plan strike tomorrow

Our Correspondent

UNA, JANUARY 31

Demanding regularization of their services, contractual staff of the Health Department, employed under the National Health Mission (NHM), have decided to go on a one-day strike all over the state on February 2 to press for their demand.

State general secretary of NHM staff association, Gulshan Kumar, who is the District TB Coordinator at Una, said there were about 1,700 employees in the state who have been recruited under the NHM since 1998. However, he said, their services have not been regularized during the last 23 years. Their salaries were a fraction of what the regular employees get.

Gulshan Kumar said the states of Haryana, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have regularized the services of NHM staff. He said in March 2016, the government of Himachal Pradesh had issued a notification to give financial benefits to their cadre, but these were given only to the staff working in the IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College.

Gulshan said some time back, their association had given an ultimatum to the state government to extend the benefits to the remaining staff by January 26. After the expiry of the deadline, the NHM contractual staff has been wearing black badges to register their protest for the last five days. On February 2, their cadre will go on a statewide one-day token strike, he said.

While the government has been patting their backs for controlling the spread of Covid, the role of NHM employees towards the society was being ignored, he said. Their cadre in Punjab got 21 per cent enhanced salary during the Covid period, besides 12 per cent annual increment, he added.

Their grievance