Hamirpur: NIT gets Rs 41 lakh grant for e-waste management project

Hamirpur, November 13
The Centre for Energy Studies of National Institute of Technology (NIT) received a grant of Rs 41 lakh for the e-waste management project under the Swachhata Action Plan of the Ministry of Education.
Projet’s principal investigator Dr Mamta Awasthi said the project aims to develop a scalable small-scale business model for e-waste management through a deep learning system and creating a market chain in the NIT.
