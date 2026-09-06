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Home / Himachal Pradesh / National Institute of Technology to host three-day Shiksha Mahakumbh

National Institute of Technology to host three-day Shiksha Mahakumbh

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Dinesh Kanwar
Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Prof. H.M. Suryavanshi Director of NIT addressing media on Shiksha Mahakumbh at NIT today
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The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, will host the three-day ‘Shiksha Mahakumbh Edition 6’ from October 9. NIT Director Prof HM Suryavanshi stated this while addressing the media at the institute today. The NIT will organise Shiksha Mahakumbh in collaboration with the DHE unit of VBITR, IIT-Mandi, Central University of Himachal Pradesh and the Association of Indian Universities.

The director said the theme of the event is ‘Education for Development and Harmony with Nature’. He said the first five editions of Shiksha Mahakumbh were organised at various National Institutes of Technology across the country. These events played a pivotal role in fostering innovation, research, Indian knowledge traditions and a national educational perspective. They also contributed significantly to India’s educational resurgence.

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He said the three-day event would feature 16 multidisciplinary international conferences and eight national conclaves, including the Startup Conclave, Vice-Chancellors’ Conclave and Scientists’ Conclave. These programmes would facilitate expert discussions on science and technology, education, health, the environment, Indian knowledge traditions, entrepreneurship, defence and other important sectors.

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Speaking on the occasion, Shiksha Mahakumbh national coordinator Arti Sharma said the event would promote research, innovation and critical thinking among students of Classes 9 to 12 through ‘Shodhankur’, a student research journal. She added that 223 research papers had been received for the event. She said Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria would inaugurate the event on the first day. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur would be the chief guest on the second day, while Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavindra Gupta would be the chief guest on the concluding day. Other dignitaries invited to the event include Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj, MP; Anurag Thakur, former Union Minister; and Dr Sikander Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP.

NIT Registrar Dr Archana Santosh Nanoti, Shiksha Mahakumbh Convener Dr Shamsher Singh and Central University of Himachal Pradesh Controller Dr Jitendra Garg were also present on the occasion.

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