National Lok Adalat on March 12 in Himachal Pradesh

Our Correspondent

Shimla, March 9

The HP State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA) will organise a national lok adalat in all courts of the state on March 12. Justice Sabina, Executive Chairperson, HPSLSA, has interacted with judicial officers of the state through video-conferencing twice in this regard, said Preme Pal Ranta, Member Secretary of the HPSLSA, here today.

He said for settlement before the National Lok Adalat, 32,526 matters (10,664 pre-litigation and 21,862 post-litigation) had been identified. He added that stress was on the settlement of cases involving the Central Government, state government, local authorities, public sector undertakings etc. Special emphasis was on identifying old/stale matters, motor accident claim cases, family disputes, matrimonial cases, insurance claims etc. —