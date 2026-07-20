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Home / Himachal Pradesh / National Lok Adalat to be held in Chamba

National Lok Adalat to be held in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 06:54 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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The Lok Adalat in Ludhiana comprised 25 benches.
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The third National Lok Adalat of the year will be held in Chamba district on September 12 under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority and the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Shimla. Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, Ekansh Kapil said that the National Lok Adalat would be held at the District Court Complex in Chamba and the Sub-Divisional Court at Tissa.

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He said, “The National Lok Adalat provides an effective, simple, speedy and cost-effective mechanism for resolving disputes through mutual consent. Awards passed by the Lok Adalat have the same legal status as a decree of a civil court, are final and binding on all parties and are generally not subject to appeal. In cases where the court fee has already been deposited, it is refunded in accordance with the rules if the matter is settled at the Lok Adalat.”

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The National Lok Adalat will take up a wide range of compoundable cases, including of cheque dishonour under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act-1881, of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, matrimonial and family disputes, money recovery matters, bank loan disputes, labour disputes, electricity and water bill-related cases, civil suits, revenue matters fit for settlement and other compoundable disputes.

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The DLSA has requested all courts in the district to identify as many cases suitable for settlement as possible for inclusion in the National Lok Adalat. Advocates are urged to encourage their clients to opt for amicable settlement through this alternative dispute resolution mechanism. People seeking further information or wishing to have their cases listed before the National Lok Adalat may contact the DLSA, Chamba, at 01899-226309 or via email at secy-dlsa-cha-hp@gov.in.

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