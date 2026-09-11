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Home / Himachal Pradesh / National Lok Adalat to be held in Kullu, Manali, Banjar on September 12

National Lok Adalat to be held in Kullu, Manali, Banjar on September 12

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Kullu, Updated At : 02:02 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Under the auspices of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Shimla, a National Lok Adalat will be organised on September 12 at the District Court in Kullu, as well as at the courts in Manali and Banjar.

According to the secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Kullu, the National Lok Adalat will take up and settle cases related to accident claims, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, land disputes, bank-related disputes, matrimonial disputes, and, especially, cheque-related cases involving small amounts.

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A Motor Vehicle Lok Adalat will also be organised on the occasion, in which motor vehicle challans will be settled. Persons whose cases in the above categories are pending in the courts can have them listed before the Lok Adalat.

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The secretary said that cases in the Lok Adalat are settled with the mutual consent of both parties. There is neither defeat nor victory for either party; instead, disputes are resolved through mutual agreement. He appealed to the general public to take maximum benefit of the Lok Adalat.

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