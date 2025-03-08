DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / National Lok Adalat today

National Lok Adalat today

About 103,500 cases have been identified so far by different courts for settlement before the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held tomorrow. The National Lok Adalat is going to be organised in all courts in Himachal Pradesh under...
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
About 103,500 cases have been identified so far by different courts for settlement before the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The National Lok Adalat is going to be organised in all courts in Himachal Pradesh under the patronage of the patron-in-chief, Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, and under the guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, who is the Executive Chairman of the HP State Legal Services Authority.

The online facility for the payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) has also been provided in case of motor vehicle challans, particularly in the courts of Traffic Magistrate.

The public is being made aware of the National Lok Adalat through IEC material and spreading awareness by associating local bodies, stakeholders, NGOs, panchayati raj institutions.

