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Home / Himachal Pradesh / National moot court contest begins at HPU

National moot court contest begins at HPU

16 teams from across India participating in the event

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh welcomes Himachal Pradesh National Law University Vice-Chancellor Priti Saxena at the inauguration of National Moot Court Competition on Friday.
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The Department of Laws, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), on Friday inaugurated the two-day National Moot Court Competition-2026, with 16 teams from across the country participating in the event. Prof Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, was the chief guest, while HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh presided over the inaugural session.

Addressing the participants, Prof Saxena highlighted the importance of moot court competitions in developing advocacy skills, legal reasoning, research aptitude and analytical thinking. She said such events helped law students bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and the practical application of legal principles. She urged the participants to uphold integrity, discipline and the rule of law.

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Prof Mahavir Singh welcomed the participating teams and emphasised the need for practical training in legal education. He said moot court competitions helped students hone their courtroom skills, improve their oratory and prepare for the challenges of the legal profession.

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Prof Lalit Dadwal, Dean and Chairman of the Department of Laws, also welcomed the chief guest, participants and judges. He said the competition provided students with an opportunity to sharpen their advocacy skills and legal analysis.

Ramesh Verma, convenor of the competition, delivered the vote of thanks. Faculty members and advocates from the Himachal Pradesh High Court were also present on the occasion.

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