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Home / Himachal Pradesh / National Panchayat Awards: 2 Himachal Panchayats win national honours

National Panchayat Awards: 2 Himachal Panchayats win national honours

Shansha Panchayat bags top prize for social justice and security; Lohardi recognised for clean and green initiatives

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Gram Panchayat Shansha secures the first prize in New Delhi. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Gram Panchayat Shansha, Lahaul & Spiti, clinched the first prize under the “Socially Just & Socially Secured Panchayat” category at the National Panchayat Awards Ceremony held at the SCOPE Convention Centre, New Delhi, on Wednesday. The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India. The panchayat was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 crore along with a trophy.

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According to the spokesperson of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, the panchayat has been recognised for its outstanding efforts in ensuring social security, employment generation, healthcare coverage, women’s participation and inclusive governance in the remote tribal area. Major achievements included the issuance of job cards under MGNREGA, coverage of beneficiaries under the National Social Assistance Programme, distribution of Ayushman Bharat Health Cards, implementation of ICDS services, and conducting Mahila Gram Sabhas for participatory governance.

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Similarly, Gram Panchayat Lohardi in Mandi district secured the joint third prize under the “Clean and Green Panchayat” category. The panchayat received a cash award of Rs 25 lakh. It earned recognition for achieving 100 per cent household toilet coverage with sustained ODF status, universal adoption of clean cooking fuel (LPG), implementation of a door-to-door waste collection system, waste segregation, promotion of composting and organic waste management, solar-powered infrastructure, and community-led environmental conservation initiatives.

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The awards were conferred by Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, representatives from various states and Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country. The awards were received by Raghav Sharma, Director, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Himachal Pradesh, and Prashant, Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Shansha.

The state government and the Panchayati Raj Department congratulated both gram panchayats for their exemplary work, saying that these achievements reflect Himachal Pradesh’s continued commitment to sustainable rural development, inclusive governance and grassroots empowerment.

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