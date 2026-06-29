National School of Drama to hold theatre workshops in Himachal

The National School of Drama (NSD) will soon organise workshops on acting, theatre and playwriting in Himachal in collaboration with the State Department of Language and Culture.

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The announcement was made by NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathi during an interaction with local theatre artistes in Shimla, where he discussed the institute’s efforts to promote theatre and strengthen cultural activities across the country.

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Tripathi was in the state for the 10-day ‘Him Rang Shashti’ Summer Theatre Festival 2026, organised by the NSD Repertory Company in collaboration with the Department of Language, Art and Culture, the Himachal Academy of Art, Culture and Language, and the Gaiety Dramatic Society.

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The festival concluded at the Gaiety Theatre in Shimla with the staging of Aks Tamasha, directed by noted theatre personality Bhanu Bharti.

Aks Tamasha is the Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Kannada play Siri Sampige by Jnanpith Award-winning playwright Chandrashekhar Kambar, translated by Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj. The production blended folklore, mystery, music and human emotions while exploring themes of fear, greed, relationships and psychological conflict.

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The festival formed part of the NSD Repertory Company’s special ‘Rang Shashti’ campaign marking its 60th anniversary and was organised in Shimla, Kullu and Dharamsala.

The Kullu leg began on June 18 at Atal Sadan with Mai Ri Main Ka Se Kahoon, based on Vijaydan Detha’s celebrated story Duvidha.