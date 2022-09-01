National Sports Day celebrated

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Chamera-I, celebrated the National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. Several students were felicitated for their performance in regional sports meet, which is being held at KC, Dharamsala Cantt. Four students of Class XII won bronze medal in regional badminton championship in under-19 category.

IGNOU to impart training to teachers

To train the teachers on implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has developed a University Grant Commission (UGC) approved national programme ‘Professional Development Programme’. The programme, which was assigned by the Ministry of Education to IGNOU, aims to train 15 lakh university and college teachers across the country. The formal inauguration of this programme will be held on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5.

Minister addresses event on NEP

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj during an event on New Education Policy (NEP) 2022 at Government College, Sanjauli, said NEP was based on knowledge and efficiency. Bhardwaj added that NEP would focus on shaping a better individual who could contribute efficiently in nation-building and making a better society. Professor Sunil Gupta said NEP would not be implemented in haste.

