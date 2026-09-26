National Teacher Award winner Manjari Mahajan honoured

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamsala, on Friday honoured Manjari V Mahajan, principal of PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Sujanpur Tira, for receiving the National Teacher Award 2026. Board Chairman Dr Rajesh Sharma felicitated Manjari at the board office and congratulated her on the achievement, describing it as a matter of pride for the entire state.

Dr Sharma appreciated her contribution towards introducing innovative and modern teaching practices at the school. He said that her efforts were focused not only on academic excellence but also on the overall development of students and inculcating a sense of social and environmental responsibility among them.

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He said that her innovative teaching methods, effective leadership and sustained efforts towards improving the learning environment had made her an inspiration for teachers across the state.

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Dr Sharma said that the national award was a recognition not only of Manjari’s individual achievement but also of the dedication and commitment of the teachers of Himachal Pradesh. He expressed hope that her experience, innovative approach and vision would continue to contribute to the development of the state’s education system and inspire other teachers and students to strive for excellence.