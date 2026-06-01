National eye health survey concludes in Palampur

The nationwide Rapid Assessment of Refractive Error and Presbyopia (RAREP) survey, being conducted across 32 districts of India, has concluded in Palampur.

Advertisement

Palampur was selected as the state’s representative region for the survey, which was carried out from June 1 to June 9 by the Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, New Delhi, in collaboration with the Rotary Eye Foundation and the Rotary Eye Hospital, Maranda.

Advertisement

As part of the survey, joint teams from AIIMS and Rotary Eye Hospital, Maranda, conducted door-to-door visits in 30 urban and rural clusters of the Palampur region to assess the prevalence of refractive errors and presbyopia among community members. The survey was completed successfully with enthusiastic participation from residents and dedicated efforts by the field teams.

Advertisement

Dr Priya Kapila was assigned the responsibility of coordinating between AIIMS and the Rotary Eye Hospital teams, ensuring smooth execution of field activities, data collection and communication throughout the survey period.

Dr Sudhir Salhotra, Director of Rotary Eye Foundation and Rotary Eye Hospital, Maranda, said that Palampur’s selection for this important national study was a matter of great pride for the district and the state. He noted that the survey findings would contribute significantly to the formulation of future eye care policies.

Advertisement

Raghav Sharma, General Manager of Rotary Eye Hospital, Maranda, said that the successful completion of the survey reflected the institution’s commitment to quality healthcare, community service and public health research.

Experts believe that the data generated through the survey will provide valuable insights into the burden of refractive errors and age-related vision problems, helping policymakers strengthen eye care services and improve visual health outcomes across the country.