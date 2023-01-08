Natural calamity: Victim's kin to get Rs 25,000 immediate relief

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

The state government has announced that an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 will be disbursed to the kin of the victims of natural calamities.

In a press statement issued here today, Director-cum-Special Secretary, Revenue, Sudesh K Mokhta said: “The decision will lend a helping hand to the families of the victims of nature calamities or those who get incapacitated in accidents. They will be provided immediate financial assistance within 24 hours of the incident.”

“A decision has been taken to provide Rs 25,000 in case of death in a natural calamity and Rs 5,000 in case of grievous injury. As per the norms, Rs 4 lakh is provided in case of death in a natural calamity irrespective of the place of residence and nationality of the victim, provided the death occurs in the state,” added Mokhta.