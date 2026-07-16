Higher MSP accelerates shift to natural farming in Chamba

Himachal Pradesh’s push for natural farming is translating into higher incomes for farmers, with Chamba recording more than a threefold increase in the number of growers selling naturally cultivated wheat to the government this year.

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According to official data, the state government procured 185.92 quintals of naturally grown wheat from 133 farmers in Chamba in 2026, marking a sharp increase from 2025, when only 39 farmers sold their produce under the procurement programme.

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The figures highlight the growing acceptance of natural farming among farmers, encouraged by assured government procurement at premium prices.

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Himachal Pradesh is currently the only state in India to offer a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 80 per kg for naturally grown wheat, a move aimed at strengthening the rural economy while promoting sustainable agriculture.

The highest procurement was recorded at the Civil Supplies Collection Centre in Chamba, where 91.08 quintals of wheat were purchased. Of this, 58 farmers from Chamba block supplied 79.42 quintals, while five farmers from Salooni contributed 7.80 quintals and 21 farmers from Mehla sold 3.86 quintals.

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At the Civil Supplies Depot in Chowari, 30 farmers from Bhattiyat block sold 83.28 quintals of naturally grown wheat. Another 19 farmers from Bhattiyat supplied 11.56 quintals at the Civil Supplies Depot in Banikhet.

Officials said the significant rise in procurement reflects a steady shift away from chemical-intensive farming towards sustainable agricultural practices. They believe that if the current trend continues, Chamba could emerge as one of Himachal Pradesh’s leading districts in natural farming in the coming years.

Project Director, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Nitin Kumar Sharma, said natural farming is not only helping farmers secure better prices for their produce but is also reducing cultivation costs, improving soil fertility and conserving biodiversity. He said the practice reduces chemical contamination of water sources and produces residue-free, nutritious food for consumers.

Sharma added that the Agriculture Department, through the ATMA project, has been providing continuous support to farmers by organising training programmes, demonstration plots, technical guidance, farmer meetings and awareness campaigns. These initiatives have played a key role in expanding the area under natural farming across the district.

The state government has also extended attractive MSPs to several other naturally grown crops to encourage wider adoption of sustainable agriculture. Naturally grown maize is procured at Rs 50 per kg, barley grown in Chamba’s Pangi Valley at Rs 80 per kg, raw turmeric at Rs 150 per kg and naturally grown ginger at Rs 30 per kg.

Officials said these incentives are aimed at ensuring stable farm incomes while accelerating Himachal Pradesh’s transition towards environmentally sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture.