Natural products worth more than Rs 1 lakh sold at Shimla fest stall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 4

Natural products sold by women farmers at a stall put up under the government’s Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) caught the fancy of locals and tourists alike at the Shimla Summer Festival. Products worth over Rs 1 lakh during the festival. This group from Shimla district had prepared siddus, kheer, halwa and soups made from different millets like ogla, koda and bathu.

The PK3Y, a state government scheme, has been promoting non-chemical, low-cost and climate-resilient natural farming in the state since 2018. As many as 1.59 lakh farmers have adopted natural farming techniques partially or fully, involving an area of around 20,000 hectare across HP.

PK3Y Project Director Naresh Thakur said, “2023 being the International Year of Millets, PK3Y is promoting the cultivation of millets among the farmers and is spreading awareness about their significance in one’s diet.”