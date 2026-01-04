DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Natural Shivling-like formation draws attention in Sirmaur

Natural Shivling-like formation draws attention in Sirmaur

Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 02:05 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Rock structure in Ronhat sparks faith, curiosity, calls for study.
A naturally formed stone structure resembling a Shivling has drawn public attention in Ronhat area of the district after it was noticed amid large rock formations in the middle of the Bhangal Khadd near the local Community Health Centre. The sight has evoked mixed reactions, ranging from deep religious faith to curiosity and demands for a scientific examination.

The formation came to light on Saturday, following which local residents began visiting the spot. Located barely five feet from the flowing water and firmly lodged between massive boulders, the structure appears to be part of the natural rock bed. Observers said it could not be moved, suggesting it is deeply embedded in the ground and not a loose object placed there recently.

Those who have viewed the structure pointed out several features they associate with a Shivling, including a rounded upper surface, leaf-shaped impressions on the stone and a serpentine-like natural formation at its base. Three light-coloured horizontal lines visible on the stone are being interpreted by devotees as resembling the Tripund. A naturally formed serpentine pattern at the base, with eye-like impressions and a snake-like shape visible on close observation, has further strengthened belief among some that it is a swayambhu Shivling, formed naturally rather than installed by human hands.

Others, however, have described it as a rare but natural geological formation shaped over time by water flow, erosion and pressure between rocks. Local residents noted that despite frequent movement through the area over the years, such a distinct structure had not been noticed earlier, adding to the sense of mystery surrounding its sudden prominence.

Eyewitnesses, including Rinku Sharma, Attar Singh Chauhan, Ved Prakash Sharma and Krishna Pratap Singh, said the discovery was surprising and emotionally stirring. While opinions differed on whether it should be viewed purely as a matter of faith or examined scientifically, they appealed to the administration to involve archaeology and geology experts to study the formation and determine its origin and age, so factual information is available to the public.

As awareness spreads, the site has begun attracting a steady stream of visitors. The structure in the midst of the Bhangal Khadd has become a point of discussion where belief and rational inquiry intersect, reflecting the broader dialogue between aastha (faith) and andhvishwas (superstition) in society.

